PMW 160 Change of Command

240829-N-GC965-1215 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 29, 2024) Capt. Nicole Nigro, incoming program manager for Tactical Networks Program Office (PMW 160), salutes Dr. Bill Luebke, program executive officer, Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence, during the change of command ceremony aboard Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR). PMW 160 is the Navy’s program office for tactical networks, providing mission effective, affordable and cyber resilient networks for Navy tactical forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)