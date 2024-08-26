Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240829-N-GC965-1044 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 29, 2024) Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific color guard present the colors during the Tactical Networks Program Office (PMW 160) change of command ceremony aboard Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR). Capt. Nicole Nigro assumes the program manager for PMW 160 from Capt. Catherine Boehme. PMW 160 is the Navy’s program office for tactical networks, providing mission effective, affordable and cyber resilient networks for Navy tactical forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)