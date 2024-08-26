Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240829-N-GC965-1095 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 29, 2024) Rear Adm. Seiko Okano, commander, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), gives a speech during the Tactical Networks Program Office (PMW 160) change of command ceremony. Capt. Nicole Nigro assumes the program manager for PMW 160 from Capt. Catherine Boehme. PMW 160 is the Navy’s program office for tactical networks, providing mission effective, affordable and cyber resilient networks for Navy tactical forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)