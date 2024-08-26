Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMW 160 Change of Command [Image 1 of 7]

    PMW 160 Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    240829-N-GC965-1003 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 29, 2024) Capt. Nicole Nigro, incoming program manager for Tactical Networks Program Office (PMW 160), salutes the sideboys during the change of command ceremony aboard Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR). Capt. Nicole Nigro assumes the program manager for PMW 160 from Capt. Catherine Boehme. PMW 160 is the Navy’s program office for tactical networks, providing mission effective, affordable and cyber resilient networks for Navy tactical forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PMW 160 Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

