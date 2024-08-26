PMW 160 Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240829-N-GC965-1003 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 29, 2024) Capt. Nicole Nigro, incoming program manager for Tactical Networks Program Office (PMW 160), salutes the sideboys during the change of command ceremony aboard Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR). Capt. Nicole Nigro assumes the program manager for PMW 160 from Capt. Catherine Boehme. PMW 160 is the Navy’s program office for tactical networks, providing mission effective, affordable and cyber resilient networks for Navy tactical forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)