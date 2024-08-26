AATTC returns to Arizona for another round of training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and Allied aircraft attending the Advanced Tactics Airlift Course at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, sit on the flight line at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, August 21, 2024. The mission of the AATTC, out of St. Joseph, Missouri, is increasing the warfighting effectiveness and survivability of mobility forces. Since 1983 the AATTC has provided advanced tactical training to mobility aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, United States Marine Corps, and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)