    The 139th AW is always ready, ever willing [Image 1 of 11]

    The 139th AW is always ready, ever willing

    ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 180th Airlift Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, set on the flight line as Airmen with the 139th Aerial Port Flight load a container delivery system (CDS) bundle onboard, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, July 16, 2024. The 139th Airlift Wing is comprised of approximately 1,100 citizen-Airmen from local communities throughout the region. The unit operates the C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft and has a duel mission both to the state of Missouri and the Federal government. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 11:04
    Photo ID: 8618902
    VIRIN: 240716-Z-YI114-1001
    Resolution: 5188x3452
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: ROSECRANS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MISSOURI, US
