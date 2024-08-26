The 139th AW is always ready, ever willing

U.S. Air Force C-130H Hercules aircraft, assigned to the 180th Airlift Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, set on the flight line as Airmen with the 139th Aerial Port Flight load a container delivery system (CDS) bundle onboard, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, July 16, 2024. The 139th Airlift Wing is comprised of approximately 1,100 citizen-Airmen from local communities throughout the region. The unit operates the C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft and has a duel mission both to the state of Missouri and the Federal government. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
