    AATTC returns to Arizona for another round of training [Image 9 of 11]

    AATTC returns to Arizona for another round of training

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    An Italian Air Force C-27 Spartan, assigned to the 46th Air Brigade, sits on the flight line while attending the Advanced Tactics Airlift Course at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, August 21, 2024. The mission of the AATTC, out of St. Joseph, Missouri, is increasing the warfighting effectiveness and survivability of mobility forces. Since 1983 the AATTC has provided advanced tactical training to mobility aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, United States Marine Corps, and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 11:04
    Photo ID: 8618912
    VIRIN: 240821-Z-YI114-1026
    Resolution: 5705x3796
    Size: 7.4 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
    46th Air Brigade
    ATAC 202409D

