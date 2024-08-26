AATTC returns to Arizona for another round of training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force loadmasters, assigned to the 731st Airlift Squadron, sit out the back of a C-130H Hercules Aircraft, while attending the Advanced Tactics Airlift Course at the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, August 20, 2024. The mission of the AATTC, out of St. Joseph, Missouri, is increasing the warfighting effectiveness and survivability of mobility forces. Since 1983 the AATTC has provided advanced tactical training to mobility aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Special Operations Command, United States Marine Corps, and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson)