Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 29, 2024) Dr. Evan Chinoy and Dr. Rachel Markwald, with Naval Health Research Center (NHRC), received a first-place award for a poster presentation at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS). MHSRS is the Department of Defense's premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of service members. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing and relationship building. Navy Medicine Research and Development attended MHSRS and participated in breakout sessions, poster presentations, lectures, and manned booths in the exhibit hall. The eight Navy Medicine Research and Development commands, led by Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), and consisting of NHRC, Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) and Naval Medical Research Units (NAMRU) Dayton, San Antonio, EURAFCENT, INDO PACIFIC, and SOUTH, are engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy Photo by Sidney Hinds/released)