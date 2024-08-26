NMR&D Poster Presentations Receive Awards at 2024 MHSRS

Photo By Sidney Hinds | KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 29, 2024) Dr. Annette Rodriiguez, with Naval Medical Research...... read more read more Photo By Sidney Hinds | KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 29, 2024) Dr. Annette Rodriiguez, with Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, receives a second-place award for poster sessions two at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS). MHSRS is the Department of Defense's premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of service members. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing and relationship building. Navy Medicine Research and Development attended MHSRS and participated in breakout sessions, poster presentations, lectures, and manned booths in the exhibit hall. The eight Navy Medicine Research and Development commands, led by Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), and consisting of Naval Health Research Center (NHRC), Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) and NAMRUs Dayton, San Antonio, EURAFCENT, INDO PACIFIC, and SOUTH, are engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy Photo by Sidney Hinds/released) see less | View Image Page

KISSIMEE, Fla. – Researchers with Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio and Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) received awards for poster presentations at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) during a ceremony on August 28.



During the ceremony, NHRC was awarded first place for poster session 3, for a presentation on predicting circadian phase through actigraphy in a military operational context.



NAMRU San Antonio’s award, for second place in poster session 1, was accepted by Dr. Annette Rodriguez.



“I’m incredibly proud of our team’s accomplishment,” said Capt. Jennifer Beuchel, NAMRU San Antonio commanding officer. “This increases our visibility to showcase how our research aligns with military strategic objectives and operational needs.”



“It demonstrates the command’s depth of knowledge and technical expertise in our field, showcasing the high level of skill and competency among our researchers,” Buechel added.



The NMR&D posters, two of over 1400 presented during the symposium, were recognized for research content, poster design and the author's ability to expediently summarize the science for discussion.



MHSRS is the Department of Defense's premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of service members. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing and relationship building.



Navy Medicine Research and Development attended MHSRS and participated in breakout sessions, poster presentations, lectures and manned booths in the exhibit hall. The eight Navy Medicine Research and Development commands, led by Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), and consisting of NHRC, Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) and NAMRUs Dayton, San Antonio, EURAFCENT, INDO PACIFIC and SOUTH, are engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences.