Naval Medical Research and Development Wraps Up Attendance at 2024 MHSRS

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The eight Navy Medicine Research and Development (NMR&D) commands wrapped up attendance at the Military Health Systems Research Symposium (MHSRS), which began on August 25 and concluded on August 29.



MHSRS, a four-day annual event which took place at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Conference Center, provided personnel with multiple forums to demonstrate the impact of research done by NMR&D.



Over 130 NMR&D personnel attended MHSRS this year, including military, civilian and contractor research, medical and support personnel. Attendees participated in a range of conference activities, presenting at 31 breakout sessions, presenting 88 research posters across three poster sessions and engaging with stakeholders and potential collaborators throughout the Military Health System.



“MHSRS 2024 was another success for NMR&D, highlighting the depth and breadth of our capabilities to work towards solutions in military medicine,” said Dr. Jill Phan, NMR&D and Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) science director. “Our team presented high-quality presentations and posters that enabled attendees to hear or see the great work that’s being done by NMR&D.”



“As an overseas infectious disease research command, MHSRS provides an important opportunity to connect our U.S. Military and host nation scientists to key leaders in the Department of Defense,” explained Capt. Virginia Blackman, commanding officer for Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT, which operates out of Sigonella and conducts research in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. “These opportunities enable us to focus our research efforts to align to DoD priorities, so that we can better support the warfighter.”



During the opening plenary session, Roxana Lescano from NAMRU SOUTH was recognized with the Distinguished Service Award and NAMRU INDO PACIFIC received the Outstanding Research Accomplishment Award. Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, specifically lauded the work happening at Army and Navy overseas laboratories.



“MHSRS allowed NMR&D to highlight our wide variety of scientific accomplishments and successes across our core capability areas,” Phan said, “These presentations also highlighted our successes in collaborating with a wide variety of partners internal and external to DOD and from a variety of nations, which events like MHSRS function to enhance and expand. This week was a great success and it was especially exciting to have another year with NMR&D awardees recognized both at the plenary session and in the poster award session!”



Two NMR&D poster presentations were recognized during the final awards ceremony, out of over 1400 posters from throughout the symposium. A poster from Naval Health Research Center (NHRC)'s Dr. Evan Chinoy won first place in the Poster Session 3 category, and another from NAMRU San Antonio’s Dr. Annette Rodriguez won second place in the Poster Session 2 category.



With over 4100 registrants, MHSRS presents a unique opportunity for researchers and leadership to meet with future collaborators in the Military Health System.



“This really is the premiere venue to meet researchers and program managers across the DoD to promote and discuss collaboration in areas of common interest across the different services,” said Dr. David Fothergill, NSMRL science director. “I’ve personally been able to promote collaborations with industry, Air Force and Army at MHSRS that have resulted in programmatic research in environmental monitoring for the submarine force and diving community.”



NMR&D is led by NMRC, and is comprised of NSMRL, NHRC, and NAMRU Dayton, San Antonio, INDO PACIFIC, EURAFCENT, and SOUTH.



These eight commands work together and with external collaborators from academia, industry and abroad to advance the health of service members, their dependents, U.S. citizens and citizens of our partner nations. NMR&D capabilities harnessed to achieve this mission include infectious diseases, warfighter health, performance and operational support, combat casualty care, bioeffects risk mitigation & countermeasures, physical, mental, and behavioral health and research support and execution.



“Coming from the operational side of Navy diving,” added Navy Diver 1st Class Graham Loiselle, who represented NSMRL at the NMR&D exhibit, “It’s great to see how much hard work is being done here on the back end to create future studies that will enable us to do our jobs in the field more effectively and efficiently.”



MHSRS is the Department of Defense's premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of service members. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing and relationship building.



NMR&D is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences.