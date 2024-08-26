Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMR&D Poster Presentations Receive Awards at 2024 MHSRS [Image 1 of 3]

    NMR&amp;D Poster Presentations Receive Awards at 2024 MHSRS

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Sidney Hinds 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 29, 2024) Dr. Annette Rodriiguez, with Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, receives a second-place award for poster sessions two at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS). MHSRS is the Department of Defense's premier scientific meeting that focuses specifically on the unique medical needs of service members. This annual educational symposium brings together healthcare professionals, researchers, and DoD leaders for four days of critical learning, intensive idea sharing and relationship building. Navy Medicine Research and Development attended MHSRS and participated in breakout sessions, poster presentations, lectures, and manned booths in the exhibit hall. The eight Navy Medicine Research and Development commands, led by Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), and consisting of Naval Health Research Center (NHRC), Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) and NAMRUs Dayton, San Antonio, EURAFCENT, INDO PACIFIC, and SOUTH, are engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences.  (U.S. Navy Photo by Sidney Hinds/released) 

