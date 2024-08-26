Aircraft Maintenance in Theodore Roosevelt's Hangar Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 24, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mates conduct maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 24. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)