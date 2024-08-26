Theodore Roosevelt ICs Work on SITE TV System

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 24, 2024) U.S. Navy Interior Communications Electricians conduct maintenance programming on the shipboard information, training and entertainment closed circuit television system aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 24. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)