    Theodore Roosevelt ICs Work on SITE TV System [Image 2 of 6]

    Theodore Roosevelt ICs Work on SITE TV System

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.24.2024

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 24, 2024) U.S. Navy Interior Communications Electricians conduct maintenance programming on the shipboard information, training and entertainment closed circuit television system aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 24. Theodore Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 05:55
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
