Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment deploys to Middle East

Col. Torrance Cleveland, commander of the 10th Support Group, U.S. Army Japan, delivered a motivating speech to Soldiers of Bravo Battery before departing on a deployment to the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility on August 19, 2024 at Kadena Air Force Base, Japan. This deployment of personnel to USCENTCOM area of responsibility is in support of increasing readiness of land-based ballistic missile defense and deterring regional escalation from Iran or Iran’s partners and proxies. The United States remains intently focused on de-escalating tensions in the region. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Frank Spatt)