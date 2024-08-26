Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment deploys to Middle East

KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, Japan - The 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade deployed Soldiers from Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment to the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility on August 19, 2024.
"1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment is home to some of the Army's finest Soldiers and air defenders," said Lt. Col. RaShaun Warren, deputy commander of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. "Our Soldiers have trained relentlessly, and I have no doubt they will surpass all expectations as they deploy in support of USCENTCOM."
The deployment of personnel to USCENTCOM area of responsibility is in support of increasing readiness of land-based ballistic missile defense and deterring regional escalation from Iran or Iran's partners and proxies. The United States remains intently focused on de-escalating tensions in the region.
For more information, contact the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade public affairs officer, Capt. Frank Spatt, at frank.e.spatt2.mil@army.mil or +81-90-1058-6782.
|08.19.2024
|08.30.2024 01:31
|479841
|KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|21
|0
