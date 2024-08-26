Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment deploys to Middle East

Photo By Capt. Frank Spatt | Lt. Col. Rashaun Warren, deputy commander of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Frank Spatt | Lt. Col. Rashaun Warren, deputy commander of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and leadership from 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, shake the hands of all the Soldiers of Bravo Battery and wish them luck before getting on a contracted aircraft taking them on a personnel only deployment to the United States Central Command area of responsibility on August 19, 2024 at Kadena Air Force Base, Japan. This deployment of personnel to USCENTCOM area of responsibility is in support of increasing readiness of land-based ballistic missile defense and deterring regional escalation from Iran or Iran’s partners and proxies. The United States remains intently focused on de-escalating tensions in the region. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Frank Spatt) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, Japan - The 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade deployed Soldiers from Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment to the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility on August 19, 2024.



"1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment is home to some of the Army's finest Soldiers and air defenders," said Lt. Col. RaShaun Warren, deputy commander of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. "Our Soldiers have trained relentlessly, and I have no doubt they will surpass all expectations as they deploy in support of USCENTCOM."



The deployment of personnel to USCENTCOM area of responsibility is in support of increasing readiness of land-based ballistic missile defense and deterring regional escalation from Iran or Iran's partners and proxies. The United States remains intently focused on de-escalating tensions in the region.



