Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment deploys to Middle East [Image 10 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment deploys to Middle East

    KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    A Soldier from Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade that is part of the personnel only deployment to the United States Central Command area of responsibility spends her last moments prior to getting on a bus saying goodbye to her baby on August 19, 2024 at Kadena Air Force Base, Japan. This deployment of personnel to USCENTCOM area of responsibility is in support of increasing readiness of land-based ballistic missile defense and deterring regional escalation from Iran or Iran’s partners and proxies. The United States remains intently focused on de-escalating tensions in the region. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 01:32
    Photo ID: 8618396
    VIRIN: 240819-A-TR140-1006
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 12.66 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR FORCE BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment deploys to Middle East [Image 14 of 14], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment deploys to Middle East
    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment deploys to Middle East
    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment deploys to Middle East
    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment deploys to Middle East
    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment deploys to Middle East
    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment deploys to Middle East
    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment deploys to Middle East
    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment deploys to Middle East
    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment deploys to Middle East
    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment deploys to Middle East
    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment deploys to Middle East
    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment deploys to Middle East
    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment deploys to Middle East
    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment deploys to Middle East

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment deploys to Middle East

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Defense
    USARPAC
    94th AAMDC
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    Land-Based Ballistic Missile Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download