Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment deploys to Middle East

Maj. Ella Ellis, operations officer of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and leadership from 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, shake the hands of all the Soldiers of Bravo Battery and wish them luck before getting on a contracted aircraft taking them on a personnel only deployment to the United States Central Command area of responsibility on August 19, 2024 at Kadena Air Force Base, Japan. This deployment of personnel to USCENTCOM area of responsibility is in support of increasing readiness of land-based ballistic missile defense and deterring regional escalation from Iran or Iran’s partners and proxies. The United States remains intently focused on de-escalating tensions in the region. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Frank Spatt)