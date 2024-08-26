Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Innovation and readiness take center stage at MHSRS Navy Dinner [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Innovation and readiness take center stage at MHSRS Navy Dinner

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Capt. Franca Jones, commanding officer of Naval Medical Research Command, gives a presentation at the Military Health Service Symposium’s Navy dinner, Aug. 27, 2024. Jones presented on the theme, Unleashing Innovation: Journey to the North Star Through Research and Development. NHRC supports the Navy Medicine’s mission in enhancing our warfighters’ health and readiness with data-driven insights and innovative solutions to help them prepare for challenges they’ll face on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 23:43
    Photo ID: 8618369
    VIRIN: 240827-N-PU282-1011
    Resolution: 3888x3876
    Size: 962.85 KB
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovation and readiness take center stage at MHSRS Navy Dinner [Image 3 of 3], by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Innovation and readiness take center stage at MHSRS Navy Dinner
    Innovation and readiness take center stage at MHSRS Navy Dinner
    Innovation and readiness take center stage at MHSRS Navy Dinner

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Research and Development
    NMRC
    MHSRS
    NMR&D
    NMFP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download