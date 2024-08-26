Innovation and readiness take center stage at MHSRS Navy Dinner

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Franca Jones, commanding officer of Naval Medical Research Command, gives a presentation at the Military Health Service Symposium’s Navy dinner, Aug. 27, 2024. Jones presented on the theme, Unleashing Innovation: Journey to the North Star Through Research and Development. NHRC supports the Navy Medicine’s mission in enhancing our warfighters’ health and readiness with data-driven insights and innovative solutions to help them prepare for challenges they’ll face on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)