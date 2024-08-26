Innovation and readiness take center stage at MHSRS Navy Dinner

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific and director of Defense Health Network – Pacific Rim, delivers the opening remarks at the Military Health Service Symposium’s Navy dinner, Aug. 27, 2024. Valdes emphasized the pivotal role of Navy Medicine Research and Development in bolstering operational effectiveness and enhancing the warfighters medical readiness.



“Innovation and improvement have always been an intricate part of the Navy Medicine mission,” Valdes said. “The operational environment is ever-changing and complex. To stay ahead of our adversaries, we must maintain relentless focus on fostering a spirit of innovation.” (Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)