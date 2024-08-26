Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Innovation and readiness take center stage at MHSRS Navy Dinner [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Innovation and readiness take center stage at MHSRS Navy Dinner

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific and director of Defense Health Network – Pacific Rim, delivers the opening remarks at the Military Health Service Symposium’s Navy dinner, Aug. 27, 2024. Valdes emphasized the pivotal role of Navy Medicine Research and Development in bolstering operational effectiveness and enhancing the warfighters medical readiness.

    “Innovation and improvement have always been an intricate part of the Navy Medicine mission,” Valdes said. “The operational environment is ever-changing and complex. To stay ahead of our adversaries, we must maintain relentless focus on fostering a spirit of innovation.” (Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 23:43
    Photo ID: 8618368
    VIRIN: 240827-N-PU282-1007
    Resolution: 3888x4409
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovation and readiness take center stage at MHSRS Navy Dinner [Image 3 of 3], by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Innovation and readiness take center stage at MHSRS Navy Dinner
    Innovation and readiness take center stage at MHSRS Navy Dinner
    Innovation and readiness take center stage at MHSRS Navy Dinner

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Research and Development
    NMRC
    MHSRS
    NMR&D
    NMFP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download