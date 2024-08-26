Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovation and readiness take center stage at MHSRS Navy Dinner [Image 1 of 3]

    Innovation and readiness take center stage at MHSRS Navy Dinner

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific and director of Defense Health Network – Pacific Rim, and Capt. Franca Jones, commanding officer of Naval Medical Research Command, joins a panel for the question-and-answer portion of the Military Health Service Symposium’s Navy dinner, Aug. 27, 2024. The panel was comprised of (from left) Dr. Patrick Mason, department head of Warfighter Performance, Office of Naval Research; Rear Adm. Guido Valdes; retired Rear Adm. David Smith, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Readiness Policy and Oversight; Capt. Franca Jones; and Dr. James Dillman, chief, Science and Technology Enterprise Integration Division (STEID), Defense Health Agency. Together, these leaders highlighted the critical importance of innovation in maintaining our warfighters’ edge and ensuring our forces are always prepared. (Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 23:43
    Photo ID: 8618367
    VIRIN: 240827-N-PU282-1014
    Resolution: 5424x3600
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    Navy Medicine
    Research and Development
    NMRC
    MHSRS
    NMR&D
    NMFP

