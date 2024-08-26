Innovation and readiness take center stage at MHSRS Navy Dinner

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific and director of Defense Health Network – Pacific Rim, and Capt. Franca Jones, commanding officer of Naval Medical Research Command, joins a panel for the question-and-answer portion of the Military Health Service Symposium’s Navy dinner, Aug. 27, 2024. The panel was comprised of (from left) Dr. Patrick Mason, department head of Warfighter Performance, Office of Naval Research; Rear Adm. Guido Valdes; retired Rear Adm. David Smith, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Readiness Policy and Oversight; Capt. Franca Jones; and Dr. James Dillman, chief, Science and Technology Enterprise Integration Division (STEID), Defense Health Agency. Together, these leaders highlighted the critical importance of innovation in maintaining our warfighters’ edge and ensuring our forces are always prepared. (Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)