Innovation and readiness take center stage at MHSRS Navy Dinner

Innovation was at the forefront of the Navy Dinner during the Military Health System Research Symposium, Aug. 27, 2024.



Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific and director of Defense Health Network Pacific Rim, opened the evening by highlighting the ever-evolving nature of the operational environment, emphasizing how critical it is to stay ahead of our adversaries through innovation.



"Innovation and improvement have always been an intricate part of the Navy Medicine mission," Valdes said. "The operational environment is ever-changing and complex. To stay ahead of our adversaries, we must maintain relentless focus on fostering a spirit of innovation."



To highlight Navy Medicine Research and Development role in preparing the nation’s warfighters for present and future challenges, Valdes took a moment to congratulate key MHSRS awardees for their remarkable contributions to military health research.



Ms. Roxana Lescano from Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) Peru received the Distinguished Service Award for her invaluable service. Lt. Huy Nguyen’s team from NAMRU Indo-Pacific earned the MHSRS Outstanding Research Accomplishment Military Team Award, while the PMS 408 Expeditionary Medical Team received an honorable mention for the MHSRS Outstanding Program Management Team Award.



Capt. Franca Jones, commanding officer of Naval Medical Research Command, echoed Valdes’ message of innovation in her presentation - Unleashing Innovation: Journey to the North Star Through Research and Development. She outlined the five lines of effort within the newly established Navy Medicine Enterprise, designed to fortify operational structures, enhance the quality of care, and address critical gaps unique to military medical needs. Her emphasis on the strategic importance of research and development in tackling complex medical challenges reinforced the evening’s theme.



Dr. David Smith, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Readiness Policy and Oversight, took the stage to discuss the imperative need for medical capacity and readiness to meet evolving operational challenges. He painted a stark picture of the battlefield realities, stressing the importance of preparing for large-scale conflicts where medical readiness would play a crucial role in saving lives.



“The biggest priority is saving lives on the battlefield and on the ships in sheer numbers, particularly on prolonged field care,” Smith said.



He further elaborated on the staggering number of trauma cases seen in conflict zones like Ukraine, using it as a comparison to underscore the potential scale of future conflicts.



Smith’s presentation also highlighted several critical areas of focus for the DOD, including the provision of blood and blood products, warfighter brain health, behavioral health, infectious diseases, and women's health. These operational requirements are pivotal to ensuring the Navy remains capable of responding effectively to emerging threats, he explained.



The evening concluded with the audience fielding questions to the panel of presenters who reinforced the critical role of continuous innovation and addressing the operational gaps in medical readiness.



“Every innovation, every improvement, strengthens our operational effectiveness and enhances medical readiness,” Valdes said.