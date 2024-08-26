National University of Singapore, NPS Advance Critical Educational Partnership

240711-N-ZZ999-1178 SINGAPORE (July 11, 2024) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Alex Anderson, a student at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), joins other graduates from the National University of Singapore’s Temasek Defence Systems Institute (TDSI) after a commencement ceremony on July 11 in Singapore. Anderson earned a Master of Defence Technology and Systems degree from TDSI under a unique exchange program enabling NPS students to pursue TDSI degrees. (Courtesy photo)
