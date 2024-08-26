240711-N-ZZ999-1078 SINGAPORE (July 11, 2024) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Alex Anderson, a student at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), is presented with a Master of Defence Technology and Systems degree from the National University of Singapore’s Temasek Defence Systems Institute (TDSI) by Tan Peng Yam, Chief Defence Scientist from the Singapore Ministry of Defence. Anderson earned his degree under a unique exchange program enabling NPS students to pursue degrees from TDSI. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 20:51
|Photo ID:
|8618230
|VIRIN:
|240711-N-ZZ999-1078
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National University of Singapore, NPS Advance Critical Educational Partnership [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National University of Singapore, NPS Advance Critical Educational Partnership
No keywords found.