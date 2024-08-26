National University of Singapore, NPS Advance Critical Educational Partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240711-N-ZZ999-1078 SINGAPORE (July 11, 2024) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Alex Anderson, a student at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), is presented with a Master of Defence Technology and Systems degree from the National University of Singapore’s Temasek Defence Systems Institute (TDSI) by Tan Peng Yam, Chief Defence Scientist from the Singapore Ministry of Defence. Anderson earned his degree under a unique exchange program enabling NPS students to pursue degrees from TDSI. (Courtesy photo)