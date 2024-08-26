National University of Singapore, NPS Advance Critical Educational Partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240711-N-ZZ999-1054 SINGAPORE (July 11, 2024) Tan Peng Yam, Chief Defence Scientist from the Singapore Ministry of Defence, addresses the audience at a graduation ceremony for students earning their degrees from the National University of Singapore’s Temasek Defence Systems Institute (TDSI). Students from the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) are able to pursue degrees from TDSI under a unique exchange program between the institutions. (Courtesy photo)