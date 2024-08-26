240711-N-ZZ999-1054 SINGAPORE (July 11, 2024) Tan Peng Yam, Chief Defence Scientist from the Singapore Ministry of Defence, addresses the audience at a graduation ceremony for students earning their degrees from the National University of Singapore’s Temasek Defence Systems Institute (TDSI). Students from the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) are able to pursue degrees from TDSI under a unique exchange program between the institutions. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 20:51
|Photo ID:
|8618231
|VIRIN:
|240711-N-ZZ999-1054
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National University of Singapore, NPS Advance Critical Educational Partnership [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National University of Singapore, NPS Advance Critical Educational Partnership
No keywords found.