SD Hosts Polish Minister of National Defense

Polish Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz signs the Pentagon guest book prior to a bilateral exchange hosted by the Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 11, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)