Date Taken: 08.29.2024 Date Posted: 08.29.2024 16:28 Photo ID: 8617878 VIRIN: 240829-D-PM193-1264 Resolution: 4290x2860 Size: 3.94 MB Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US

Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SD Hosts Polish Minister of National Defense [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.