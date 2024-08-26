Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SD Hosts Polish Minister of National Defense [Image 10 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SD Hosts Polish Minister of National Defense

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Polish Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz participate in a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug 29, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 16:28
    Photo ID: 8617875
    VIRIN: 240829-D-PM193-1226
    Resolution: 7939x5293
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Hosts Polish Minister of National Defense [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SD Hosts Polish Minister of National Defense
    SD Hosts Polish Minister of National Defense
    SD Hosts Polish Minister of National Defense
    SD Hosts Polish Minister of National Defense
    SD Hosts Polish Minister of National Defense
    SD Hosts Polish Minister of National Defense
    SD Hosts Polish Minister of National Defense
    SD Hosts Polish Minister of National Defense
    SD Hosts Polish Minister of National Defense
    SD Hosts Polish Minister of National Defense
    SD Hosts Polish Minister of National Defense
    SD Hosts Polish Minister of National Defense
    SD Hosts Polish Minister of National Defense

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Poland
    SECDEF
    SECDEF Austin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download