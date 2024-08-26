SD Hosts Polish Minister of National Defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Polish Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stand for the playing of the U.S. and Poland national anthems during a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug 29, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)