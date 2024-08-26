Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 JB MDL Port Dawg's Memorial Run

    2024 JB MDL Port Dawg’s Memorial Run

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    The 305th Air Mobility Wing leaders lead the pack during the annual Port Dawg Memorial Run (PDMR) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 15, 2024. The memorial run honors fallen Active Duty, Guard, and Reserve Air Transportation teammates, known as Port Dawgs, from across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    VIRIN: 240515-F-F3211-1003
    This work, 2024 JB MDL Port Dawg’s Memorial Run [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

