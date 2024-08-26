2024 JB MDL Port Dawg’s Memorial Run

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ. – The 305th Aerial Port Squadron hosted the eleventh anniversary of Port Dawg Memorial Run (PDMR) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 15, 2024. The memorial run honors fallen Active Duty, Guard, and Reserve Air Transportation teammates, known as Port Dawgs, from across the Air Force over the past year and has become a significant tradition within the Air Transportation community.

In 2011, the Air Transportation Community experienced a tragic loss of Technical Sgt. Curtis E. EcCleston and it 2013, the Port Dawgs at Kadena Air Base held a memorial run in honor of Curtis. This event would become an annual event held at other units across the world and career field. EcCleston's aunt and uncle, Sharon and Michael Jay Loving, attended the PDMR ceremony.



“The PDMR honors the sacrifices made by Air Transportation Airmen and serves as a unifying event for the Air Force and Port Dawg community” said, Lt. Col. Juan Pizarro, 305th Aerial Port Squadron Commander. “It symbolizes the camaraderie and solidarity among our Airmen and provides an opportunity for current and former service members to connect, share experiences, and support one another.”



This year’s Port Dawg Memorial Run honored the following 2023 fallen Port Dawgs:

− SrA Christian Vega, 60 APS, Travis AFB, CA (Veteran)

− SrA Christopher Wagner, 721 APS, Ramstein, GE

− MSgt Mark Nicholson, 46 APS, Dover, AFB

− TSgt Kathryn Glance, 81 APS, Charleston, AFB

− MSgt (ret) Ed Thompson, Active Duty Retired

− Capt Timothy Shaughnessy, 32 APS / Pittsburgh (LRO 21R)

Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 08.29.2024 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US