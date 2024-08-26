2024 JB MDL Port Dawg’s Memorial Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Michael Jay Loving, (left), and Sharron Loving, (center), Technical Sgt. Curtis E. EcCleston’s aunt and uncle speak with members from the 305th Aerial Port Squadron before a Port Dawg Memorial Run (PDMR) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 15, 2024. The memorial run honors fallen Active Duty, Guard, and Reserve Air Transportation teammates, known as Port Dawgs, from across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)