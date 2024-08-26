The 305th Aerial Port Squadron kicks off the annual Port Dawg Memorial Run (PDMR) at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 15, 2024. The memorial run honors fallen Active Duty, Guard, and Reserve Air Transportation teammates, known as Port Dawgs, from across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 16:18
|Photo ID:
|8617863
|VIRIN:
|240515-F-F3211-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|720.1 KB
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 JB MDL Port Dawg’s Memorial Run [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2024 JB MDL Port Dawg’s Memorial Run
No keywords found.