Undercover Colonel: Safety Office

U.S.Air Force Lt. Col. Mike O'Koniewski, 126th Safety office, chief of wing safety, left explains the safety offices' mission to Col. Jen Moore, 126th Operations Group commander at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug.28, 2024. Moore was participating in Undercover Colonel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)