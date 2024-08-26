Undercover Colonel: Safety Office

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mike O'Koniewski, 126th Safety office, chief of wing safety, left, points out safety checks he looks for during a flight line safety inspection, Col. Jen Moore, 126th Operations Group commander, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 28, 2024. Moore was participating in Undercover Colonel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Louann Kahrhoff)