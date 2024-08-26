U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mike O'Koniewski, 126th Safety office, chief of wing safety, left, points out safety checks he looks for during a flight line safety inspection, Col. Jen Moore, 126th Operations Group commander, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 28, 2024. Moore was participating in Undercover Colonel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Louann Kahrhoff)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 12:03
|Photo ID:
|8617244
|VIRIN:
|240828-Z-FF479-1001
|Resolution:
|7768x5179
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Undercover Colonel: Safety Office [Image 4 of 4], by Lt. Col. Louann Kahrhoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.