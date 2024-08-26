Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Undercover Colonel: Safety Office [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Undercover Colonel: Safety Office

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Louann Kahrhoff 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mike O'Koniewski, 126th Safety office, chief of wing safety, left, points out safety checks he looks for during a flight line safety inspection, Col. Jen Moore, 126th Operations Group commander, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 28, 2024. Moore was participating in Undercover Colonel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Louann Kahrhoff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 12:03
    Photo ID: 8617244
    VIRIN: 240828-Z-FF479-1001
    Resolution: 7768x5179
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Undercover Colonel: Safety Office [Image 4 of 4], by Lt. Col. Louann Kahrhoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Undercover Colonel: Safety Office
    Undercover Colonel: Safety Office
    Undercover Colonel: Safety Office
    Undercover Colonel: Safety Office

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    National Guard
    126ARW
    Undercover Colonel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download