Undercover Colonel: Safety Office

U.S.Air Force Lt. Col. Mike O'Koniewski, 126th Safety office, chief of wing safety, left explains the safety offices' mission to Col. Jen Moore, 126th Operations Group commander at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug.28, 2024. Moore was participating in Undercover Colonel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)
Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 12:03
Photo ID:
|8617245
VIRIN:
|240828-Z-ET407-1003
Resolution:
|6468x4312
Size:
|1.95 MB
Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|0
