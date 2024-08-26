Undercover Colonel: Safety Office

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jen Moore, right, takes notes during a safety briefing from Lt. Col. O'Koniewski, 126th Safety officer, chief of wing safety, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 28, 2024. Moore was participating in Undercover Colonel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)