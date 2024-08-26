Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabee Support to Northern Viking 24 [Image 12 of 12]

    Seabee Support to Northern Viking 24

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Oun 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    240828-N-GF351-1016 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (Aug. 28, 2024) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Grant Sanford, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, operates an excavator with jackhammer attachment to clear out crater damage for an airfield repair on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, during Northern Viking 24 (NV24) Aug. 28. NV24 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and sea lines of communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 2nd Class Joshua Oun)

    This work, Seabee Support to Northern Viking 24 [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Joshua Oun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

