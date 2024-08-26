Seabee Support to Northern Viking 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240828-N-GF351-1013 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (Aug. 28, 2024) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, complete operations to clear out crater damage for an airfield repair on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, during Northern Viking 24 (NV24) Aug. 28. NV24 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and sea lines of communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 2nd Class Joshua Oun)