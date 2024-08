Seabee Support to Northern Viking 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240828-N-GF351-1015 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (Aug. 28, 2024) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, cut around crater damage with a concrete saw to complete an airfield repair on Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, during Northern Viking 24 (NV24) Aug. 28. NV24 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and sea lines of communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 2nd Class Joshua Oun)