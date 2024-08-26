Tennessee Guardsmen respond to East Tennessee wildfires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, from Knoxville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, flies to a nearby river to pick up water with a Bambi Bucket suspended under the aircraft. The hundreds of gallons of water were used to fight wildfires in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, August 27. (submitted photo)