A Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, from Knoxville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, delivers water with a Bambi Bucket suspended under the aircraft, to fight wildfires in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, August 27. (submitted Tennessee National Guard photo)
Tennessee Guardsmen respond to East Tennessee wildfires
