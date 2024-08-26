Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tennessee Guardsmen respond to East Tennessee wildfires

    Tennessee Guardsmen respond to East Tennessee wildfires

    Courtesy Photo | A Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crew chief, from Knoxville’s...... read more read more

    KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Story by Lt. Col. Darrin Haas 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – At the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the Tennessee National Guard provided four UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, from Knoxville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, to support wildfire response in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, beginning August 27.

    Around 2:20 p.m. EST, Tennessee National Guard helicopters departed from McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base with Bambi Buckets used to provide hundreds of gallons of water to fight wildfires. Each aircraft made multiple trips throughout the afternoon, picking up water from nearby water sources and transporting it directly to the needed area. The aircrews delivered more than 40 bucket loads of water, totaling nearly 8,000 gallons.

    Three Tennessee National Guard helicopters are flying missions today, August 28, delivering water to suppress the spread of the fire. The aircraft are scheduled to continue supporting firefighting efforts until tonight. The Tennessee National Guard is prepared to continue supporting the firefighting efforts as long as needed.

    - (30) -

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 07:24
    Story ID: 479728
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee Guardsmen respond to East Tennessee wildfires, by LTC Darrin Haas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Tennessee Guardsmen respond to East Tennessee wildfires
    Tennessee Guardsmen respond to East Tennessee wildfires
    Tennessee Guardsmen respond to East Tennessee wildfires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    TEMA
    Tennessee National Guard
    East Tennessee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download