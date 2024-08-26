Tennessee Guardsmen respond to East Tennessee wildfires

Courtesy Photo | A Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crew chief, from Knoxville’s...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crew chief, from Knoxville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, monitors the wildfires in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, August 27. (submitted photo) see less | View Image Page

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – At the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the Tennessee National Guard provided four UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, from Knoxville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, to support wildfire response in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, beginning August 27.



Around 2:20 p.m. EST, Tennessee National Guard helicopters departed from McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base with Bambi Buckets used to provide hundreds of gallons of water to fight wildfires. Each aircraft made multiple trips throughout the afternoon, picking up water from nearby water sources and transporting it directly to the needed area. The aircrews delivered more than 40 bucket loads of water, totaling nearly 8,000 gallons.



Three Tennessee National Guard helicopters are flying missions today, August 28, delivering water to suppress the spread of the fire. The aircraft are scheduled to continue supporting firefighting efforts until tonight. The Tennessee National Guard is prepared to continue supporting the firefighting efforts as long as needed.



- (30) -