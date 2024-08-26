Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee Guardsmen respond to East Tennessee wildfires [Image 1 of 3]

    Tennessee Guardsmen respond to East Tennessee wildfires

    KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    30th Troop Command, Tennessee Army National Guard

    A Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crew chief, from Knoxville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, monitors the wildfires in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, August 27. (submitted photo)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 07:25
    Photo ID: 8616802
    VIRIN: 240828-Z-HE111-1001
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 211.07 KB
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    National Guard Bureau
    TEMA
    Tennessee National Guard
    East Tennessee
    1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion

