The Light-sheet Anomaly Resolution and Debris Observation (LARADO) instrument undergoes alignment verification in Washington, D.C., July 2, 2024. The LARADO instrument will create a fan of light through a dispersive optic to detect debris in space and increase the safety of manned and unmanned spacecraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)