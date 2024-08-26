Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Components of the Light-sheet Anomaly Resolution and Debris Observation (LARADO) instrument await testing in the Geospace Cleanroom facility in Washington, D.C., July 2, 2024. The LARADO instrument will observe untraceable space debris and increase the safety of manned and unmanned spacecraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)