Joshua Wolf (left), U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) aerospace engineer, Andrew Nicholas (center), NRL Sensor Development & Applications section head, and Theodore Finne, NRL mechanical engineer, attach a test laser to the Light-sheet Anomaly Resolution and Debris Observation (LARADO) instrument in Washington, D.C., July 2, 2024. Once in orbit, the LARADO instrument will use a dispersive optic to detect debris and provide location information to researchers. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)
NRL LARADO Instrument to Detect Lethal Orbital Debris, Integrated on STP Satellite
