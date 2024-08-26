Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Light-sheet Anomaly Resolution and Debris Observation (LARADO) instrument

    Light-sheet Anomaly Resolution and Debris Observation (LARADO) instrument

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Sarah Peterson 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Joshua Wolf (left), U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) aerospace engineer, Andrew Nicholas (center), NRL Sensor Development & Applications section head, and Theodore Finne, NRL mechanical engineer, attach a test laser to the Light-sheet Anomaly Resolution and Debris Observation (LARADO) instrument in Washington, D.C., July 2, 2024. Once in orbit, the LARADO instrument will use a dispersive optic to detect debris and provide location information to researchers. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024
    Photo ID: 8616611
    VIRIN: 240702-N-CZ309-1419
    Resolution: 7271x4077
    Size: 6.86 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Light-sheet Anomaly Resolution and Debris Observation (LARADO) instrument
    Light-sheet Anomaly Resolution and Debris Observation (LARADO) Instrument
    Light-sheet Anomaly Resolution and Debris Observation (LARADO) Instrument
    Light-sheet Anomaly Resolution and Debris Observation (LARADO) Instrument

    NRL LARADO Instrument to Detect Lethal Orbital Debris, Integrated on STP Satellite

    research
    Navy
    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory
    usnrl
    LARADO

