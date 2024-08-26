Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joshua Wolf (left), U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) aerospace engineer, Andrew Nicholas (center), NRL Sensor Development & Applications section head, and Theodore Finne, NRL mechanical engineer, attach a test laser to the Light-sheet Anomaly Resolution and Debris Observation (LARADO) instrument in Washington, D.C., July 2, 2024. Once in orbit, the LARADO instrument will use a dispersive optic to detect debris and provide location information to researchers. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)