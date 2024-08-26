Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Light-sheet Anomaly Resolution and Debris Observation (LARADO) Instrument

    Light-sheet Anomaly Resolution and Debris Observation (LARADO) Instrument

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Sarah Peterson 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Light-sheet Anomaly Resolution and Debris Observation (LARADO) team gathers for a group photo in the Geospace Cleanroom facility in Washington, D.C., July 2, 2024. The LARADO team develops spaceflight instrumentation to study space weather and improve space situational awareness. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)

    NRL LARADO Instrument to Detect Lethal Orbital Debris, Integrated on STP Satellite

