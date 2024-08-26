Light-sheet Anomaly Resolution and Debris Observation (LARADO) instrument

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Light-sheet Anomaly Resolution and Debris Observation (LARADO) team gathers for a group photo in the Geospace Cleanroom facility in Washington, D.C., July 2, 2024. The LARADO team develops spaceflight instrumentation to study space weather and improve space situational awareness. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)
