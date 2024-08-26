Rosanna Girotto assists a customer with their SETAF driver’s license at her office on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy. Girotto is a Drivers Testing and Training Station assistant with Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. “I like my job because I like helping people,” said Girotto. “I am constantly learning, and every day is a new, good experience.” (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 02:17
|Photo ID:
|8616489
|VIRIN:
|240829-A-SM279-7847
|Resolution:
|1908x2598
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drivers Testing and Training Station assistant services Vicenza community for 15 years [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Drivers Testing and Training Station assistant services Vicenza community for 15 years
No keywords found.