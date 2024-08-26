Drivers Testing and Training Station assistant services Vicenza community for 15 years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rosanna Girotto assists a customer with their SETAF driver’s license at her office on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy. Girotto is a Drivers Testing and Training Station assistant with Logistics Readiness Center Italy, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. “I like my job because I like helping people,” said Girotto. “I am constantly learning, and every day is a new, good experience.” (U.S. Army courtesy photo)